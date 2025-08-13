Marat Khairullin Substack

dacoelec
3h

Russia's vast understanding of the logistics involved in battles completely baffles the western mind. That's just one of the many strategic anomalies that separates Russia and the so called experts in the west, who are really nothing more than, as Andrei Martyanov calls them, "nincompoops".

WTFUD
39m

Absolutely fantastic news to hear the Azov Nazis were unsuccessful in their counter measures, just days after replacing the Davinci Wolves Nazi Battalion who were wiped out.

There's not a dry-eye in my house only tears of joy.

