The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of active and decisive actions by units of the "Center" Group, the settlements of Suvorovo and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been liberated." (Marked by Russian flags on the map.)

Yellow: main areas of the offensive

The settlements of Nikanorovka (Zapovednoye) (48°25′05″N 37°15′28″E, ~450 residents) and Suvorovo (Zatyshok) (48°23′16″N 37°15′17″E, ~60 residents) constitute the forward edge of the AFU’s transport hub area near Dorozhnoye-Belitskoye. The lateral supply route connecting Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) with AFU groupings north of the city and the Kramatorsk agglomeration has been practically severed.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces command, quite naturally, is taking measures to counter the Russian breakthrough north of Krasnoarmeysk. An attempt was made by the 12th Separate Special Forces Brigade ("Azov" see the blue flag by Annovka) to cut off the Russian Army’s forward units near Zolotoy Kolodez. The enemy has been halted, and the settlement is being cleared.



At present, the "fog of war" persists, but we see that the enemy is regaining consciousness after the knockdown and attempting to organize resistance. Understanding the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces, we can assume that if they encounter well-organized defense, there will be no frontal assault—they may stop, withdraw, or activate another sector. But in any scenario, the deep wedges driven into AFU defenses will expand and break them—the process has begun.

Slavyansk-Zaporozhye: Transportation Network. On another note, north of Krasnoarmeysk. Mikhail missed the English for Dobropolye (Доброполье,

In this context, we note that since early August, Russian aviation, missile units, and UAV detachments have begun systematically destroying railway hubs supporting the Ukrainian Force’s Slavyansk-Krasnoarmeysk defensive line. Strikes have targeted transport junctions and traction substations along the Lozovaya-Pavlograd-Sinelnikovo-Zaporozhye line.



There was a time when LOMys* (keyboard warriors, basically) loudly asked: "Why aren’t they destroying railway stations and tracks?" We patiently explained back then, and now (visibly) reiterate—timing is everything: railway tracks can be repaired within hours or days, depending on damage scale. Extended sections must be hit simultaneously, and given the existence of bypass routes and the relatively (compared to large-scale WWII operations) modest transport volumes, the effect would be negligible, while the enemy retains logistical flexibility.



In WWII history, there is an example of an operation to disrupt enemy transport systems—the so-called "Rail War," conducted by frontline forces, sabotage groups, and partisans behind enemy lines. This operation took place in August–September 1943 to support the Kursk offensive.



This example illustrates the nuances of such operations:

a) Conducted massively over extended sections;

b) Executed in support of a specific military operation;

c) Carried out intensively for a limited time;

d) Launched in strictly defined locations and at precisely calculated times, coordinated with frontline forces.



When a large-scale military operation is underway, and the enemy is forced to maneuver forces and resources to supply troops in a specific area and timeframe, massive strikes on transport arteries disrupt their maneuver at a critical moment—creating a window for our forces to complete their objectives.



This is exactly what we are witnessing now: over the past week, strikes have targeted the strategic railway artery Lozovaya-Zaporozhye. This caused a pause in the AFU resupply, enabling a Russian offensive across a broad sector—seizing supply routes at close range and penetrating deep into enemy defenses at multiple points.



The enemy is stunned by the knockdown—now, the task is to properly exploit this advantage.

*The abbreviation “LOMy” (ЛОМы) breaks down into three Russian words, each contributing to its sarcastic meaning:



1. Любители (*Lyubiteli*) = "Lovers" / "Enthusiasts"

2. Обсуждений (*Obsuzhdeniy*) = "of Discussions"

3. Милитарных (*Militarnykh*) = "Military" (or alternatively, Мифов *Mifov* = "of Myths")