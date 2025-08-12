Something is happening in the Konstantinovka - Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector.

Yellow-Main offensive areas. Red circles and arrows are Russian positions and movements. Blue circles and arrows are Ukrainian positions and movements.

Yesterday, in the brief summary from 11.8.2025, we speculated on the direction and development of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces units in this area. Our assumptions and reflections were based on information obtained from Russian sources.



Today, we will show the picture seen by our enemy. The information was taken from more or less reliable sources of the opposing (in every sense) side.



Thus:



a) The enemy has indeed sent all available reserves to Krasnoarmeysk and its outskirts. The media focus of the Ukrainian leadership played a cruel joke: they emphasized not the truly important areas for defense, but a more immediate concern for the purposes of their propaganda - the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).



Russian Armed Forces intelligence "read" this action, the headquarters analyzed it, and apparently a decision was made: considering the sparse and weakly layered defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, ours made a strike across the main defense areas (highlighted in blue on the map). To bypass fortified areas and deliver flanking strikes simultaneously in several areas;



b) There is real panic in the Ukrainian media: it is reported that Russian assault groups have entered the settlements of Kucherov Yar, Veseloe, and Zolotoy Kolodez. The bypass maneuver has covered the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Belitskoye, and Sofievka (Sofyevka on the map, north of Shahovo). The transport routes Dobropolye-Druzhkovka and route T-05-14, (west of “Zolotyi Kolodyaz,” the Ukrainian for Zolotoy Kolodez, see the larger map below) have been cut off;

Red: T-05-14. Blue: Dobropolye (Dobropillya) to Druzhkovka (Druzhkivka).

c) Judging by reports coming from enemy military units, the enemy is demoralized, and command control has been lost in some sectors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;



We emphasize - these are the most objective, sober assessments of the situation from the Ukrainian side...



Evaluating the situation, one can possibly conclude:



a) Russian Armed Forces intelligence sees, and the headquarters understands, the condition and capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector;



b) The operation was prepared in advance: to break through such distances and areas, forces, and means of the second and third echelons are needed to fill these areas, secure them, hold them, and develop success. The Russian Armed Forces have these reserves;



We emphasize - all this, taken together, is called having operational awareness, initiative, and the will to win. That very OPERATIONAL SPACE about which skeptics sometimes sarcastically speak without understanding the meaning of the term.



Enjoy, gentlemen - this is the art of war!