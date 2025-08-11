The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group have completed the liberation of the settlement of Lunacharskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic through active combat operations."

The village of Lunacharskoye (Ukrainian: Fedorovka, 48°22′53″N 37°17′14″E, approximately 60 residents) was another stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, forming part of the defensive area Boykovka-Zatishok (Suvorovo)-Lunacharskoye (Fedorovka), now liberated by Russian Armed Forces. This sector covered a section of the right bank of the Kazenny Torets River, control of which enables further offensive operations toward the settlements of Belitskoye and Rodinskoye—key logistical nodes in the AFU's defensive network north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).



The AFU's redeployment to reinforce Krasnoarmeysk itself has weakened the flanks of the Krasnoarmeysk sector, a vulnerability exploited by Russian military command. On the AFU's left flank, our units have breached defensive lines and are advancing toward Kucherov Yar. Active operations are underway against the strongholds of Shakhovo and Novoye Shakhovo to secure the flanks of advancing Russian forces. To the east, pressure continues against the heavily fortified enemy position at Sofiyevka, while clearing operations are confirmed in the mining settlement of Krasny Liman (Chervonyi Lyman) to the south.



The enemy reports activity by Russian reconnaissance groups in the Zolotoy Kolodez and Dobropolye areas.

Konstantinovka to Krasnoarmeysk ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The operational flexibility available to Russian forces allows command to counter AFU resistance with a full spectrum of measures while retaining the initiative. This compels the enemy to "patch holes" by stretching its limited reserves thin across the entire contact line, inevitably degrading their combat posture in this sector of the Special Military Operation.