Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group continued their advance into the depth of the enemy's defense. They inflicted defeat on formations of two mechanized brigades, one air assault brigade, one assault brigade, and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Kopani, Obshchee, Novoselovka, Lyubitskoe in Zaporozhye Oblast,

and Pokrovskoe, Dobropasovo, and Velikomikhailovka in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.

The enemy lost over 315 servicemen, five armored fighting vehicles, and ten vehicles. Units of the 'Dnepr' group of forces inflicted defeat on the personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kushgum, Grigorovka, Zaporozhets, and Orekhov in Zaporozhye Oblast and the city of Kherson (to the West)."

In recent weeks, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting mainly on strikes against enemy concentration areas and on the fact that Russian units "have improved their positions along the forward edge." Let us try to understand what this means, using the example of one of the most active directions—the Zaporozhye direction and its junction with the Dnepropetrovsk direction.



Operating in these directions are the Russian army groups "East" and "Dnepr." By the end of the autumn-winter campaign on the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction, its junction with the southern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk direction, as well as on the central sector (Kushgum - Orekhov) of the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces took control of large areas of territory and many settlements. However, there is no continuous line of positions; the line is built between strongholds and defense areas that have their own zones of responsibility and sectors of fire impact on the enemy. In the second echelon, control is exercised by establishing checkpoints and introducing filling units into sectors: second echelons of formations, rear units and subunits, Rosgvardia units, military police units, large-caliber artillery, and repair bases. All of this must be positioned, protected, camouflaged, connected to supply lines for all types of provisions and communications, and have its own specific tasks and goals within the framework of the overall concept of the high command.



Coordination is organized among this diverse array of branches, arms of service, and special forces. Moreover, large concentrations of personnel and equipment are not permitted (everything is dispersed), as reconnaissance of all types (on both sides) easily detects these concentrations and immediately strikes them with all means of fire destruction.



Breakthrough actions and the concentration of necessary forces and means are achieved by individual groups moving out from different points, arriving within a strictly limited time frame into a designated area at initial positions from which offensive operations begin. Or each group (unit) moves out from its own area directly onto the main axis with a clearly defined task in terms of time and location. The personnel, while carrying out their task, may not even see or understand the overall concept of their senior commander, understanding only that their neighbors to the right and left are also gnawing at the enemy. This type of action requires a high quality of troop command, reconnaissance, communications, and coordination—both between neighboring units (groups) and between the various branches and arms of service.

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

The pause that occurs during the consolidation of territories must be used actively: understanding that the enemy has been pushed back to a more advantageous position in an already prepared and supported operational space, and that any pause on our part will be used by him to achieve his own goals and seize the initiative. During these periods, the high command may allow the enemy to demonstrate controlled initiative in order to uncover his intentions, determine his concentration areas through his activity and the direction of his transport movements, and identify the direction of his counterattacks.



In the directions we are examining, the enemy has shown activity and launched large-scale counterattacks on the following axes: Dobropasovo - Pokrovskoe - Boykovo (southeastern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk direction),

Vozdvizhevka - Verkhnyaya Tersa - Kopani (center of the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction),

and Kamyshevakha - Zaporozhets - Grigorovka (center of the Zaporozhye direction).

This configuration of Ukrainian counterattacks was anticipated and appears natural:



a) counterattacks against the right flank of the "East" Group, along the Gaichur River, with the task of recapturing lost elements of the Gaichur defensive line and restoring it;



b) counterattacks into the bases of the line of contact salient in the area of the settlement of Rizdvyanka, on the Boykovo - Vozdvizhevka line and the settlement of Gorkoe, with the same goal;



c) counterattacks from the line along the Konka River and the H-08 front-line supply route (Kamyshevakha - Grigorovka), with the task of eliminating the Zaporozhnoe - Rechnoe salient and reaching the Novoyakovlevka - Primorskoe line, in order to eliminate the threat of a deep envelopment by the Russian Armed Forces of the Orekhov sector along the Novoyakovlevka - Yurkovka axis.



Based on this, the Russian Armed Forces, in these directions and sectors, are exhausting the counterattacking Ukrainian units in active defense, inflicting fire damage on their advancing reserves and groups maneuvering along the line of contact, as well as on the deployment areas of their second echelons (Lyubitskoe, Obshchee, Kushgum). In this way, the enemy's tactical advantage (a pre-prepared operational space) is being eliminated, and conditions are being prepared for his further defeat.



During these operations, Russian forward units may withdraw from their positions and reoccupy them, lure the enemy into fire pockets and into areas of concentrated fire, maneuver along the line of contact, counterattack, and so on.



This is active defense. Therefore, we regard the "everything is lost — everything is stolen" laments of certain "experts" with a calm and steady gaze.



Victory will be ours!