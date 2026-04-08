Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole

The situation is tense on all fronts of the Special Military Operation. The Russian Armed Forces are preparing bridgeheads and occupying initial positions for further operations. Fire strikes against enemy defensive elements are being carried out constantly, continuously, around the clock.

One of the main axes is the Donetsk direction, specifically the Slavyansk-Konstantinovka sector, within the area of responsibility of the "South" Group, and the adjacent Krasnoarmeysk - Dobropole - Raiyskoe sector, where formations of the "Center" Group are conducting combat operations.

On this sector, the "Center" Group, with its left flank, is approaching the border of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, while its center and right flank are engaged in intensive efforts to split the enemy's defense on the Raiyskoe - Dobropole line. Over the past 24 hours, positions on the Novy Donbass - Belitskoe line have been improved, where combat operations are underway toward the settlement of Dobropole. This is the central area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense sector Dobropole - Shevchenko - Belitskoe, which covers the right flank (along the Byk River) of the enemy's defensive line Druzhkovka - Raiyskoe - Zolotoy Kolodez.

Simultaneously, the center and right flank are pinning down enemy actions, preventing him from maneuvering toward the eastern sectors, where formations of the "South" Group are fighting in the city of Konstantinovka and along the entire eastern line toward the Slavyansk-Druzhkovka agglomeration.

Konstantinovka

Units of the "South" Group are conducting assault operations and clearing areas of the city of Konstantinovka. Intense fighting is taking place in the vicinity of the railway station. Advances are being made in the Ukrainsky Khutor and Ilinovka areas, with assault operations underway in the Dekorativny, Yuzhny, and Solnechny microdistricts.

Continuous fire strikes from artillery and UAVs are being carried out against enemy strongpoints and units attempting to maneuver in the sector. On April 7, airstrikes with guided large-caliber FABs were conducted against command posts (in particular, against the command post of the 156th Mechanized Brigade) and Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the city of Konstantinovka. Intense fighting continues on the Stepanovka - Krasny Gorodok line.

The enemy is attempting, from the Raiyskoe - Nikolaipole direction, to counterattack toward the Dolgaya Balka - Berestok area, striking the flank of the units storming the city from the southwest. To counter these threats, Russian units are advancing into the Lozovaya ravine area, where blocking forces are being deployed. Artillery, UAV units, and aviation are striking the roads and routes used by Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves to advance.