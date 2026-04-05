

In our brief summaries, we have developed a rule of commenting on official messages from the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, there are reports from reliable sources that complement the official picture and highlight individual episodes and the intensity of combat operations.



At present, both sides are preparing for the spring-summer campaign, with troops, weaponry, and bridgeheads being prepared. The Russian Armed Forces are consolidating on liberated territories: bringing forward holding units and equipping positions, areas, and base sectors, depending on which events will subsequently develop. Along the entire line of contact, the forward edge is being optimized, with its configuration being shaped for the further development of active operations.



On April 5, we will show two sectors where these actions appear most contrasting.



Near Grabovskoe in the Sumy direction

Sumy to Kharkov

Sumy Oblast (Center)

On the central sector of the Sumy direction, after active operations on the right flank (the Pokrovka area), units of the "North" Group have advanced on the left flank (south of the settlement of Grabovskoe) a distance of about 3 kilometers and have reached the line of the Korova River, advancing into the seam between the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense sectors of Vysokoe - Ryasnoe and Mayiskoe - Mezenkovka - Slavgorod. Beyond the river lies the front-line supply route O-190607, which ensures coordination between these sectors. Reaching this road in the Ternovaya ravine area creates a threat of flanking envelopment of both sectors and ruptures their coordination.

Near Gulyaipolskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

East Group Area of Responsibility; Pokrovskoe to Gulyaipole. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

Tense situation on the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction:



On the right flank, at the junction with the southern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the settlement of Boykovka was liberated on April 1. An important bridgehead for flanking the Pokrovskoe area and reaching the forefield of the Verkhnyaya Tersa defensive line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy, assessing the threat, maneuvered forces and means and launched a number of counterattacks on the settlement of Boykovo. According to unconfirmed reports, Russian Armed Forces units withdrew from the settlement.

Seizing the moment, Russian units activated the left flank of the sector and straightened the line of contact in the Gorkoe - Mirnoe sector, advanced westward along the radial road T-08-14 (a front of about 7 kilometers), consolidating their positions with reliance on the Rezanaya and Shestipale ravines. After saturating this area, enveloping actions are likely against the central position of the sector—the settlement of Gulyaipolskoe, after the liberation of which the enemy will be forced to abandon the area between the T-08-14 and T-08-15 highways and withdraw beyond the Durnaya ravine to the settlement of Chervonaya Krinitsa.

Translation Note:

Here is a helpful list of the symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean.



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- ПКТ. – territorial control regiment

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Visual examples:

The blue “425 ошп” in Gulyaipolskoe is the Ukrainian 425th Separate Assault Regiment. The red “57 ОГВМСБР” (yes, Russian script looks different from Russian typed, but bear with me) is the 57th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade.