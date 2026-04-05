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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
18h

😀 😃

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
17h

RAF the best strategist's of the modern world. Their maneuvering and feinting are textbook material and I'm sure that is being duly noted by their enemies. At least the few with an IQ above dirt.

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