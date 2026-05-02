Kursk Direction; Sudzha area buffer zone. The green line represents the line of combat contact back in May 31, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During combat, motorized riflemen of the 'North' Group, covered by artillery and strike UAVs, entered and consolidated in the village of Korchakovka in Sumy Oblast."

Following their proven tactic of "splitting" the enemy along the front of the line of combat contact, the command of the "North" group, after active operations on the left flank of the "Sudzha" buffer zone sector and the liberation of the settlement of Miropolskoe on April 10, has shifted activity to the right flank, and assault troops of the group have entered the settlement of Korchakovka (51°05′15″ N 34°53′39″ E, population 293 in 2001). The village is located 2 kilometers north of the Oleshnya River. Relying on this river, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have created a defensive hub at Khrapovshchina - Khoten.

This is the third line of defensive positions covering the city of Sumy from the north and northeast. South of the Oleshnya River, relying on the Psel River and its tributary the Porozok River, another Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line has been created, stretching from the Miropole area to the Radkovka area and consisting of two defensive hubs: Miropole - Mogritsa - Grunovka and Barilovka Vakalovshchina - Radkovka, protecting the city of Sumy from the northern and northeastern directions.

On the eastern face of the sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending in the Prokhody - Osoyevka - Turya defensive hub.

To form a reliable buffer zone and ensure the security of Russia's Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, formations of the "North" Group will have to break through the enemy's defense in these hubs and reach the line of the city of Sumy.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Formations of the "Center" group are conducting intense battles on the Dobropole sector of the Donetsk direction. The Belitskoe salient is being formed, with its bases at Novy Donbass and Novoaleksandrovka, which cuts the enemy off from coordination with its neighbors. Then, through flanking envelopments at the base of the salient, the enemy is destroyed and forced to withdraw into the depth of the defense. Carrying out this task, assault units of the "Center" Group liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka (48°21′13″ N 37°04′17″ E, population 74 in 2001).

The elimination of the Belitskoe - Krasnoyarskoe - Dobropole defensive hub will provide access to the city of Dobropole from the southern direction.

Simultaneous advance into the seam between the Dobropole defensive hub and the Zolotoy Kolodez - Druzhkovka hub along the Novy Donbass - Novovodyanoe line will split the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense into western and northern sectors.

From the Dobropole - Novoaleksandrovka line to the constotutional Russian state border with the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine is approximately 18.5 kilometers.