Editor: A Tale of two Novodmitrovkas! Remember, more than half of Ukrainian populated areas share the same name as another…

Sumy Oblast (Center)



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Covered by artillery and strike UAVs, assault troops of the 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (Mountain) entered and consolidated in Novodmitrovka in Sumy Oblast. Having driven the militants out of the settlement, the servicemen began clearing buildings and basements."

Units of the "North" Group are developing their success on the central sector of the Sumy direction in the Krasnopole area. On April 27th, with a 3-kilometer dash, they entered the settlement of Taratutino, took control of the village, and cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Novodmitrovka from its neighbors to the south (Ryasnoe) and from its rear (Krasnopole). On April 29, advancing northward, they entered the settlement of Novodmitrovka (50°45′21″ N 35°22′53″ E, population 242 in 2001), took it under control, and are completing its clearance. The village is located at the headwaters of the Bezymyannaya River, which 10 kilometers later flows into the Syrovatka River. Two kilometers to the west lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Krasnopole. With this maneuver, Russian assault troops have executed a deep envelopment of enemy positions in the area of Veliky Forest on the watershed of the Syrovatka and Bezymyannaya rivers, expanded the bridgehead on the Novodmitrovka - Taratutino line, with flanks resting on the Bezymyannaya River and the Krivaya ravine. Further development of the bridgehead northward will straighten the line of contact to the settlement of Pokrovka. South of the settlement of Taratutino lies the radial road O-190605, which is now under fire control from all means of destruction; enemy movement along this route is paralyzed. The enemy grouping defending the settlement of Ryasnoe should prepare: an ominous cauldron looms over them.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The situation in the area of the city of Konstantinovka remains tense. The enemy, understanding the tactics of Russian units and fearing wide flanking envelopments, is reinforcing its flanks and attempting to counterattack and seize the initiative.



From the Novogrigorievka - Raiyskoe area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade to reinforce their right flank (Nikolaipole - Dolgaya Balka).

Countering this maneuver, the command of the "South" Group has activated the Ilinovka - Dolgaya Balka axis with the task of consolidating on the line of the Lozovaya ravine and ensuring the security of the left flank of Russian assault groups in the city of Konstantinovka. On April 28, the settlement of Ilinovka was liberated, and fighting is ongoing in the residential areas of the settlement of Dolgaya Balka. The Dolgaya Balka - Krasny Gorodok rocade has been cut; the enemy has been stopped on the line of the Lozovaya ravine.

On the enemy's left flank, in the Nikolaevka - Chervonoe - Podolskoe area, the Ukrainian command has concentrated elite formations: the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, one of whose battalions has been staffed with convicts since 2024. Within this brigade operates the nationalist assault battalion "Aidar." This formation is honed for active assault and offensive operations. Also operating in this direction is the 101st Separate Brigade of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which consists of motivated and battle-tested Nazis. With these forces, the enemy launched a series of counterattacks on the "Shevchenko" and "Yuzhny" microdistricts. They were repulsed and have consolidated on the Nikolaevka - Chervonoe line.

On April 29, Russian forces liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka (48°32′45″ N 37°43′50″ E, population 415 in 2001) in the Molocharka Reservoir area, enveloping the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending the city. With this maneuver, the command of the "South" Group creates a threat to the rear of the enemy's strike formations on the Novodmitrovka - Stenki and Novodmitrovka - Molocharka axes. Forcing the Gruzskaya River in this sector will compel the Ukrainian command to weaken pressure on Chasov Yar and regroup to the outskirts of the city of Konstantinovka.

More editor's notes:

Here is a helpful list of the symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean.



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- ПКТ. – territorial control regiment

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Visual example:

Here the Russian 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade meets the Ukrainian 119th Territorial Defense Brigade (2nd Battalion).