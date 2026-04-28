Editor Notes: “Rocades” are roads that run parallel to the front. Also, remember that red symbols represent Russian units and blue symbols represent AFU.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, through ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Zemlyanki in Kharkov Oblast."

Buffer Zone: Volchansk - Degtyarnoe - Melovoe.

The command of the "North" Group continues operations to reach the right bank of the Volchya River along the entire Degtyarnoe - Zybino line.

Taking advantage of the fact that the enemy has concentrated its main forces and assets on its left flank (Zybino - Bochkovoe), where Russian Armed Forces units were actively advancing in mid-April, the RF have intensified pressure on the enemy's right flank of this sector. The Degtyarnoe - Shabelnoe - Budarki area has been in a "waiting" mode since mid-March (after the liberation of the settlement of Peschanoe). After the enemy became "stretched" toward Zybino-Bochkovoe, movement began, and on April 28, control was established over the settlement of Zemlyanki (50°23′48″ N 37°27′11″ E, population 338 in 2001). The village is located on the right bank of the river, in a bend protruding south toward the settlement of Budarki. The village of Budarki stretches along the left bank of the Volchya River from the Russian state border approximately 5.3 kilometers to the west.

Here, the enemy has equipped the main stronghold defense area of the Budarki - Okhrimovka hub, along the O-210825 rocade. This strip also protects the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces line on the right side of the operational triangle extending from Budarki to Olkhovatka.

The bridgehead at the settlement of Zemlyanki allows units of the "North" Group, with their flanks protected by the river bend, to concentrate the necessary composition of forces and assets and, through offensive actions from two directions—Zemlyanki - Budarki and Stary - Budarki—to advance toward Varvarovka and cut off this sector from the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area located to the south at Krasny Yar - Olkhovatka - Rublenoe.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Ilinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Dobropole to Kramatorsk

Konstantinovka Direction

In the battles for the liberation of the city of Konstantinovka, units of the "South" Group have reached an important line in the center of the southeastern sector of the advance on the city, which relies on the H-32 rocade. On April 28, the settlement of Ilinovka (until 2016, it was referred to as the village of Ilyicha, 48°29′42″ N 37°39′43″ E, population 1,124 in 2001) was liberated. The security of the left flank of the units clearing the city's quarters has been ensured from the Nikolaipole - Dolgaya Balka - Ilinovka direction.

The clearing of the settlement of Dolgaya Balka is underway, after the capture of which Russian units will reach the line of the Lozovaya ravine, enveloping enemy positions in the Krasny Gorodok - Novoselovka area.

Blocking forces along the Lozovaya ravine will cut off coordination with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Druzhkovka - Zolotoy Kolodez, preventing the enemy from operating from the Nikolaipole area against the flank of the Russian grouping fighting in the city.

The threat of envelopment of the enemy's blocking positions in the Krasny Gorodok - Novoselovka - Lozovaya ravine area forces them to withdraw into the city's urban quarters.