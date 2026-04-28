Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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dacoelec
8h

Absolutely incredible detail!! Great job, Marat and Mikhail!!

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Neil Hughes's avatar
Neil Hughes
3h

👍👍

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