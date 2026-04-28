Glukhov to Kharkov

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, through ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Taratutino in Sumy Oblast."

The command of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in the Special Military Operation, through activity on various sectors of the Sumy and Kharkov directions, is stretching the already scarce reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the buffer zone. They are forcing the enemy to maneuver forces and assets along the line of contact over significant distances and compelling the Ukrainian command to weaken sectors on the main—Donetsk—direction. Russian groupings are establishing fire control over movement routes in the enemy's front-line zone, where their maneuvering forces and assets are struck while on the move. Reconnaissance identifies weakened sectors, and in the directions of reserve movement, the seizure of operationally significant objectives in the operational space begins.



Implementing this operational-tactical concept, following advances in the Kharkov direction, on April 27th, activity in the central sector of the Sumy direction intensified. Units of the 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade took control of the settlement of Taratutino (50°43′46″ N 35°22′42″ E, population 74 in 2001). The village is located on a tactically advantageous piece of terrain: in the triangle of the Dolzhik, Krivaya, and Musev Yar ravines.

From the village, the O-190608 road leads north to the settlement of Krasnopole—a nodal defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector. 1.5 kilometers to the south lies the railway line Sumy-Krasnopole-Proseki (the black and white line). 2.2 kilometers to the south lies the radial road O-190605, which connects the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Ryasnoe with the nodal sector of Khmelevka, located on the P-45 front-line supply route.

Both of these enemy transport arteries are now under the fire control of Russian units. By reinforcing the flanks along the ravines in the area of the settlement of Taratutino, a bridgehead is being formed to envelop two tactical salients of the enemy:



· Advancing from the north along the Pokrovka-Novodmitrovka axis and from the south along the Taratutino-Novodmitrovka axis cuts off the Ukrainian grouping defending on the watersheds of the Syrovatka River, the Staraya Paseka ravine, and the Dolzhik ravine. By cutting the radial roads C-190610 and O-190608, enemy strongholds in the Veliky Forest area (2nd Battalion of the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU) are cut off from their bases.



· By operating to the south along the Taratutino-Ryasnoe and Dronovka-Ryasnoe axes, the radial road O-190605 and the front-line supply route O-190607 are cut, severing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Ryasnoe from the Khmelevka and Mezenovka hubs.

The enemy's defense is split into several sectors. The enemy, under threat of encirclement, will be forced to withdraw to the line of the P-45 front-line supply route, along which the main Ukrainian defensive line in this sector is built: Krasnopole - Khmelevka - Mezenovka. The enemy, countering the threat to the city of Sumy from the southwestern direction, is forced to move reinforcements into this sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group, through decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Ilichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

The Slavyansk sector of the Donetsk direction is under constant pressure from the Russian "West" and "South" groupings. On the map, we can see the depth of advance from the line of contact of October 10, 2025, and November 24, 2025. Both groupings have approached the main Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line, which has been built over many years, and through daily, painstaking work, are seizing tactically advantageous positions and forming bridgeheads that are being filled with forces and assets for the subsequent splitting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense into sectors and the eventual defeat of the entire operational-strategic hub of Slavyansk - Kramatorsk - Konstantinovka.



In the course of these preparatory actions, with the goal of reaching the left bank of the Seversky Donets River along the Krivaya Luka - Stary Karavan line, units of the "West" army group liberated the settlement of Ilichovka (since 2016 — Ozernoe, 48°53′55″ N 37°54′56″ E, population 263 in 2001).

The rural settlement of Ilichovka is located at the intersection of two front-line supply routes connecting it to the settlements of Dibrova and Liman, and a radial road (for the “West” Group; for units of the "South" Group, it is a rocade, or a road parallel to their front) leading across the river to the settlement of Krivaya Luka. Following the liberation of this village, pressure on the nodal Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area of Krivaya Luka will be applied from three directions: Ilichovka- Krivaya Luka, Zakatnoe - Krivaya Luka, and Kaleniki - Krivaya Luka.



In connection with this, we await the liberation of this enemy defense area and the meeting of the flanking units of the "West" and "South" groupings on the Ilichovka - Krivaya Luka - Kaleniki line.