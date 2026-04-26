Bochkovo is marked by a Russian flag towards the North

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of ongoing and decisive actions by units of the 'North' Group, control has been established over the settlement of Bochkovo in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Northeast)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; the red dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

On the Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction, from the settlement of Zybino to the settlement of Degtyarnoe, the Russian Armed Forces are pushing the enemy to the left bank of the Volchya River and are developing a bridgehead between the state border line and the right bank of the river.

The Volchya River is a natural obstacle on the axis of the Russian grouping's advance into operational space. The enemy, relying on the river, has created a series of defensive hubs on both banks in the areas of the settlements of Pokalyanoe, Karaichnoe-Volokhovka, Bochkovo-Chaiykovka (just east of Bochkovo; wouldn't fit on the above map), Okhrimovka-Varvarovka, and Nesternoe-Budarki. After the destruction of these defensive hubs, the consolidation of the left bank, and the establishment of stable crossings for supply and maneuver, conditions will be created for the beginning of large-scale operations on the northwestern side of the Degtyarnoe-Volchansk-Olkhovatka triangle.

In order to prepare conditions for crossing the river on a broad front, the group's command is conducting operations to destroy enemy strongholds on the right bank of the Volchya River. On April 25, control was taken over the settlement of Bochkovo (50°19′32″ N 37°08′39″ E, population 136 in 2001). To the north, a large forested area (the "Volchansky" botanical reserve) adjoins the settlement. This area will allow the Russian Armed Forces to concentrate second-echelon units, reserves, logistics assets, artillery, and base areas for UAV groups in the forest. Therefore, simultaneously with the liberation of settlements and the destruction of enemy strongholds, the forested area is being cleared and control over its territory is being consolidated.