The Kharkov direction, specifically its eastern sector, has been one of the most active throughout the entire period of the Special Military Operation. Since 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have begun persistently expanding the buffer zone from the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast, from the settlement of Terny on the left flank

to the Goptovka - Veterinarnoe area on the right flank, along the state border for over 200 kilometers.

The enemy is forced to maintain a large number of its formations in defensive hubs along the border—formations that are sorely needed on the main front at the moment, the Donetsk direction, where the Russian Armed Forces are completing the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic.



Observing the line of contact on the eastern face of the Kharkov direction, we understand, from its configuration and the areas of Russian Armed Forces activity, the essence of Russian operational art: salients are active on the line of contact with bases in the boundary areas between the zones of responsibility of the enemy's defensive hubs, along major roads or along river watersheds. Along these vectors, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' areas of active defense are enveloped from the flanks, and then, without losing connection to their supply areas, the bridgeheads at the bases of the salients are expanded and strengthened. The enemy, threatened with deep envelopment, is forced either to withdraw from the central part of the salient, straightening the line of contact, or to maneuver forces and assets along the line of contact to reinforce these areas, thereby weakening other sectors, where Russian units then intensify ongoing operations. At the same time, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are struck while on the move, when they are most vulnerable.



The Russian army is preparing for the spring-summer military campaign. Where, when, and in which direction the main strikes will be delivered, we will soon see.



Let us wish our defenders courage, military success, and victory on all combat fronts.