Sumy to Kharkov

Kharkov Direction (Northeast). The red is the buffer zone from the 2022 Russian border.

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; the red dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Veterinarnoe in Kharkov Oblast."

In the Kharkov direction, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the buffer zone from the state border deeper into Ukraine. Activity is noted on the Volchansk sector, where assault units of the "North" army group have crossed the Volchya River in the area of the settlement of Karaichnoe and have begun the elimination of the enemy's defense sector at Volokhovka-Karaichnoe.

The enemy, experiencing difficulties with reserves, is forced to maneuver along the line of contact, pulling its units from "quiet" sectors to more threatening ones. Taking advantage of this, the command of the Russian grouping begins activity on weakened sectors. On April 21st, control was taken over the settlement of Veterinarnoe (also known as Agronom, Montazhnik — 50°23′20″ N 36°11′49″ E, population 589 in 2001).

It is located on the border with the Russian Federation, on the watershed ridge of the Lopan and Udy rivers. Having a bridgehead on the high ground, where the soil dries out faster, and controlling the Ukrainian Armed Forces' radial supply routes from Kazachya Lopan to Kharkov and from Udy to Zolochev to Kharkov, Russian units are forming an advantageous operational bridgehead for putting pressure on two nodal areas of this sector: the settlements of Kazachya Lopan and Udy.

Kupyansk (southern direction) and Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025 and the orange area is the area of activity.

From the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General V.V. Gerasimov, during his inspection of the "Center" Group, it is known that units of the "West" Group have completed the elimination of the encircled enemy grouping in the area south of the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy.

On the map, we see that the main areas of Russian Armed Forces activity in this sector are directed toward the crossing areas over the Oskol River.



Also from the Chief of the General Staff's report, it is known that Russian assault troops have entered the outskirts of the settlement of Borovaya, cutting the northern base of the Borovaya salient, with the goal of taking control of the crossings in this area, thereby creating a threat of a wide envelopment of the enemy, cutting them off from supply areas on the right bank of the river, and forcing them to withdraw to the line of the Oskol River before this occurs and they are left surrounded and stranded.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: Here is the translation: "Units of the 'Center' Group, through ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Krasnoarmeysk to Kramatorsk

Following the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in this sector, a Belitskoe salient was formed, with its bases: the northern base in the area of the settlement of Novy Donbass and the southern base near the settlement of Grishino.

Having conducted a regrouping, carried out support operations, and occupied and prepared initial areas, units of the "Center" Group continued operations to expand the bases of the salient and form deep flanking envelopments of the enemy grouping. In response to the threat of encirclement, the enemy is forced to withdraw, "straightening the front line."



On April 21st, through ongoing operations by Russian assault troops, the settlement of Grishino (48°19′36″ N 37°04′39″ E, population 244 in 2025) was liberated. The likely development of this success will be an advance north from the settlement of Novy Donbass toward the Krasnoyarskoe area, cutting off the enemy's defense area of Belitskoe located in the center and forcing them to withdraw to Dobropole.