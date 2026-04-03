Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka in Kharkov Oblast."

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; Area of Volchansk to Bely Kolodez. The dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

After a brief lull caused by objective conditions, the Russian Armed Forces have begun active operations on all sectors and directions of the special military operation. Moreover, sequentially, on different directions, stretching the Ukrainian Armed Forces into that very "split"—when the "defenders'" trousers rip apart.



On April 1, control was established over an important operational defense area of the enemy—Verkhnyaya Pisarevka.

The rural settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka (50°11′06″ N 36°50′58″ E, population 111 in 2001) is located on the left bank of the Pechenezhskoe Reservoir (formed from the Seversky Donets River) at the confluence of the Polnaya River. In the area of the settlement, there is a bridge to the right bank, toward the settlement of Rubezhnoe. At this point, the reservoir's channel is heavily indented, with many islands; the village is surrounded by large forested areas (pine). There are many rest homes, sanatoriums, and children's summer camps here. Adjacent to the northern outskirts of the village is the territory of the Training Center of the National Guard Academy of Ukraine. To the south, along the left bank of the reservoir, recuperation bases and sanatoriums stretch to the settlement of Bugaevka. There is a developed network of roads and forest clearings. This area—difficult for offensive operations and clearing—was taken under control by units of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division. They drove out groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, cut the C210815 front-line supply route, and severed communication between Ukrainian Armed Forces formations (in this sector) and the right bank leading to the center of Kharkov Oblast.



Ahead lies an operationally important Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hub—Shesterovka - Bugaevka - Sosnovy Bor—which protects the west of the AFU positions from Losevka to Bely Kolodez and the north of their positions from Sosnovy Bor - Zarechnoe, the latter of which leads to another crossing over the reservoir—the Stary Saltov Bridge.

Likely, after reaching the settlement of Zarechnoe, the Russian Armed Forces will begin advancing along the T-21-04 highway Volchansk - Bely Kolodez.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Boykovo in Zaporozhye Oblast. The main strike was delivered by units of the 64th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade: during the offensive, they breached the enemy's defense and completely cleared the territory of Ukrainian Armed Forces units. A powerful fortified area of more than 5 square kilometers has come under the control of our troops."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Pokrovskoe to Dobropole

On another flank of the special military operation, units of the 64th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade liberated the settlement of Boykovo (47°50′30″ N 36°05′17″ E, population 111 in 2001) on the right flank of the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction. The rural settlement of Boykovo is located on the radial road O-081238, which connects the remnants of the Gaichur defensive line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the second defensive line along the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, along the Boykovo - Zorevka - Tersyanka axis. To the east lies the defense area of Khristoforovka - Novoe Pole, on the front-line supply route C081202, which provides access to the main transport artery of this sector, the H-15 highway. Reaching this highway will sever the link between the Pokrovskoe and Gulyaipole defense sectors of the enemy.

On March 30, on the left flank of this sector, the settlement of Lugovskoe was liberated. We are observing a tried-and-tested tactic of Russian groupings—a "pendulum" across the entire sector, stretching the enemy's maneuver groups and executing flanking envelopments against weakened defense areas at their seams, forcing the enemy to withdraw and destroying them during their retreat.