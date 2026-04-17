Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by the 'North' Group, control has been established over the settlement of Zybino, located on the right bank of the Volchya River in Kharkov Oblast.



Before the start of the assault, servicemen cleared the skies of enemy Ukrainian Armed Forces strike UAVs, while unmanned systems units and artillery crews carried out strikes on firing positions and approaching reserves of Ukrainian nationalists. Having consolidated in the village, the fighters cleared buildings and basement premises."

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; the red dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Assault units of the "North" army group pushed through the enemy's defense in the center of the Volchansk sector on April 15, liberating the large village of Volchanskie Khutora (one of the areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Zybino - Volchanskie Khutora - Pokalyanoe). And without losing initiative, on the left flank of the advance line, they took control of the settlement of Zybino (50°18′22″ N 37°04′56″ E, population 155 in 2001) on April 17.

The village of Zybino is located on the right bank of the Volchya River, 1 kilometer east of the village of Volchanskie Khutora. There is a bridge across the Volchya River in the settlement. At this point, the river bends, surrounding the village on three sides; on the opposite bank lies the village of Pokalyanoe. After eliminating enemy positions in the settlement of Pokalyanoe, Russian units will gain access to a favorably located bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River, from which dense fire control over the radial road C-210815 is possible. By severing the last stable connection between the right flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense and the base center of the second defensive line—the settlement of Bely Kolodez—Russian units will secure favorable conditions for eliminating the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Bochkovo - Volokhovka - Karaichnoe and will cut off the enemy's right flank from coordination with the center of the sector. After this, following the tactic of "tear the trousers in a hopak," or as we call it—"the split"—the driving of wedges into the enemy's defensive line along divided axes will begin: along the left bank of the Pechenezhskoe Reservoir (formed from the Seversky Donets River), on the Vilcha - Bely Kolodez, Karaichnoe - Bely Kolodez, and Nesternoe - Reznikovo lines,

supported by formations on the eastern face in the Artenoe - Rublenoe and Chugunovka - Olkhovatka areas.

Driving wedges, followed by the expansion of bridgeheads and the destruction of the defensive line along the entire front. In a very interestingly configured sector of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Olkhovatka, where all the vertices of the triangle are already under Russian Armed Forces control.

Such is the geometry, where "Pythagorean pants" are torn in a hopak.



Translation Notes:



Hopak (or gopak) is a traditional Ukrainian folk dance, known for its high, athletic leaps, squats, and energetic, often improvised movements. The male dancers in particular perform spectacular feats — including splits and kicking movements that could be seen as "tearing their trousers."



"Pythagorean pants" is a Russian schoolchild's joke: a right triangle is often called "Pythagorean pants" because the squares on the legs and hypotenuse supposedly resemble pants.