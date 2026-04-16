Volchanskie Khutora is marked with a Russian flag (near Volchansk)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have established control over the settlement of Volchanskie Khutora in Kharkov Oblast."

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; the red dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Following the success on the right flank of the Volchansk sector and the liberation by Russian units of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, in the area of crossings over the Seversky Donets River, Russian assault troops have pushed through the enemy's defense in the center of the sector. On April 15, the large village of Volchanskie Khutora (50°18′04″ N 37°01′58″ E, population 1,337 in 2001) was liberated.

The village was an element of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Zibino - Volchanskie Khutora - Pokalyanoe, located in a tactically advantageous area at the confluence of the Plotva River and the Volchya River. It is divided by the Volchya River into two parts, with the larger part located on the left (southern) bank of the river. The village has a bridge and crossing points. The village's advantageous position on the O-210825 front-line supply route allowed Ukrainian militants—from units of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade, the 157th Mechanized Brigade, and the 48th Separate Reconnaissance-Strike Battalion—to use it as a defense area to hold back Russian assault troops and as a bridgehead for counterattacks against the settlement of Tikhoe and against the flank of the Russian Armed Forces' Volchansk grouping.



Further advance of "North" Group units in this sector, with the elimination of the enemy's defensive hub of Zibino - Pokalyanoe and reaching the Bochkovo - Karaichnoe line, will make it possible to cut off the right flank of enemy positions (Malaya Volchya - Budarki) from coordination with rear bases in the settlement of Bely Kolodez along the radial road C-210815.

And after the fields dry out and leaf cover appears, it will make it possible to begin the elimination of Ukrainian blocking positions and screens in the fields between the radial roads C-210815 and T-21-04, advancing along these roads and enveloping them from the flanks. And in the event of simultaneous actions on the eastern face (the Shevchenkovo - Chugunovka line) in the direction of Olkhovatka - Prikolotnoe, it will create a threat to the entire Degtyarnoe - Bely Kolodez - Olkhovatka triangle.