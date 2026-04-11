Sumy Direction

Northeast of the Sumy Oblast of Ukraine. Development of the operation in the SMO zone. The red represents the bridgehead of the buffer zone.

Kursk Direction: Area of the buffer zone near Sudzha. The pinkish colored area represents the current buffer zone. The green line was the line of combat contact on May 31st, 2025. The orange is the area of activity being discussed.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "By decisive actions of units of the 15th Tank Regiment of the 'North' Group, control has been established over the settlement of Miropolskoe in Sumy Oblast. Units of the group continue to expand the security zone on the territory of Sumy and Kharkov Oblasts. The troops are advancing daily, pushing the enemy away from the state border to ensure the safety of the civilian population."

On the central sector of the Sumy direction, the "North" army group is preparing new bridgeheads along the state border.



The enemy, using the terrain, has created a branched defensive line in this sector, relying on front-line supply routes and riverbeds. The main transport artery is the T-19-01 front-line supply route, running along the Rybitsa and Psel rivers. Along this highway, relying on settlements, defense areas have been created, connected by a network of roads into defensive hubs that are deployed facing north and east, forming an echeloned defense system (Miropole - Olshanka - Osoevka) with the ability to be supplied from the depth of the territory and with protected flanks.

The left flank is covered by the Khrapovshchina - Pisarevka sector,

while the right flank is protected by the Miropolskoe - Ugroedy - Turya sector.

To expand the buffer zone and destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in this sector, the command of the "North" Group is conducting wide flanking maneuvers around this sector. On March 31, the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka was liberated, threatening the enemy's left flank. On April 10, by forces of the 15th Tank Regiment of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, control was taken over the settlement of Miropolskoe (50°56′32″ N 35°18′54″ E, population 158 in 2001), which was part of the flank defense area system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces protecting the Miropole-Osoevka defensive line.

Donetsk People's Republic

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Over the past 24 hours, as a result of ongoing offensive operations by units of the 'South' Group of forces, the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

Units of the "South" and "West" Groups are delivering alternating strikes against the base of the enemy's defensive salient on the Slavyansk sector of the Donetsk direction. On March 28, units of the "West" Group liberated the settlement of Brusovka at the northern base of the salient.

On April 10, assault units of the "South" group liberated the settlement of Dibrova (48°45′52″ N 37°49′58″ E, population 22 in 2001), located at the southern base of the salient. The Fedorovka 2 bridgehead toward the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal has been expanded, in the direction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Yurkovka (not to be confused with Yurkovka on the Zaporozhye direction).

Thus, through wide flanking envelopments, the Russian Armed Forces are reaching the watershed ridge of the Bakhmutka and Kazenny Torets rivers, into the zone of the enemy's blocking positions located between the defensive lines protecting the Slavyansk sector, whose axis lies on the Nikolaevka - Rai-Aleksandrovka line.