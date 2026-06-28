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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
17h

Considering that Trump is still playing with fire in Iran, I suspect that oil prices will keep dancing up and down, if not going back to high levels: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/new-us-iran-clashes-and-the-risk?r=25fc37

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Sue's avatar
Sue
12h

Stupid brains are uncapable to think out of their own politico-cultural system, I believe Russia

is the only country to aspire to real autarky It's my intuition that sanctions have been a bonus

They are uncapable to see or recognize it. They insist on tripping with the same stone, the

clear representants of what stupidity represents. And it's not always the people, it's their

corrupt or corrupted oligarchys that. Years of voting for the same John McCain of every

country, or corrupted elections. And here we are again.

Your Patagonian-Spanish follower

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