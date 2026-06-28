Bloomberg tries its best to spin Russian oil revenue in a negative light...
Zin commentary
Bloomberg:
Russia is shipping more oil than at any time so far this year, even as it faces stiffer competition selling barrels to key customer India after a US sanctions waiver that freed up cargoes from rival supplier Iran.
Four-week average crude shipments were 3.89 million barrels a day in the period to June 21, up a little from the previous week, according to tanker-movements data compiled by Bloomberg. The uptick in crude flows comes as Ukraine continues its strikes on Russia’s oil refineries, potentially diverting into exports crude that can’t be processed.
On a four-week average basis, the gross value of Moscow’s exports slipped to $1.72 billion a week in the 28 days to June 21 from $2.02 billion in the period to June 14, driven by lower Urals prices that followed global benchmarks lower amid progress on a peace deal between the US and Iran.
On a four-week-average basis, the export prices of Russia’s Urals loaded in the Baltic were down by about $8.10 to $69.98 a barrel, while a $7.90 drop took Black Sea prices to $69.37 a barrel. The price of Pacific ESPO crude fell by $7.40 to average $79.87 a barrel. Delivered prices in India fell for an ninth week, down by $8.80 to $90.36 a barrel. All prices are according to numbers from Argus Media.
On a weekly basis, the value of exports averaged about $1.98 billion in the 7 days to June 21, down by $70 million from the previous week’s figure.
From the data it can be seen that Russian oil export revenue is near the peak of the past 4 years, and the West has been unable to stop the transit of Russian oil to its trading partners, try as it might. As Trump struggles to pull himself out of the mess he made with “Operation Epic Fury,” the price of oil is declining, but it remains to be seen if it will return to pre “Epic Fury” levels. With the midterm elections approaching in the USA, he will need to do something to prevent a bloodbath at the polls, but it is probably too late.
Considering that Trump is still playing with fire in Iran, I suspect that oil prices will keep dancing up and down, if not going back to high levels: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/new-us-iran-clashes-and-the-risk?r=25fc37
Stupid brains are uncapable to think out of their own politico-cultural system, I believe Russia
is the only country to aspire to real autarky It's my intuition that sanctions have been a bonus
They are uncapable to see or recognize it. They insist on tripping with the same stone, the
clear representants of what stupidity represents. And it's not always the people, it's their
corrupt or corrupted oligarchys that. Years of voting for the same John McCain of every
country, or corrupted elections. And here we are again.
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