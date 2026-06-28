Bloomberg:

Russia is shipping more oil than at any time so far this year, even as it faces stiffer competition selling barrels to key customer India after a US sanctions waiver that freed up cargoes from rival supplier Iran.

Four-week average crude shipments were 3.89 million barrels a day in the period to June 21, up a little from the previous week, according to tanker-movements data compiled by Bloomberg. The uptick in crude flows comes as Ukraine continues its strikes on Russia’s oil refineries, potentially diverting into exports crude that can’t be processed.

On a four-week average basis, the gross value of Moscow’s exports slipped to $1.72 billion a week in the 28 days to June 21 from $2.02 billion in the period to June 14, driven by lower Urals prices that followed global benchmarks lower amid progress on a peace deal between the US and Iran.

On a four-week-average basis, the export prices of Russia’s Urals loaded in the Baltic were down by about $8.10 to $69.98 a barrel, while a $7.90 drop took Black Sea prices to $69.37 a barrel. The price of Pacific ESPO crude fell by $7.40 to average $79.87 a barrel. Delivered prices in India fell for an ninth week, down by $8.80 to $90.36 a barrel. All prices are according to numbers from Argus Media.

On a weekly basis, the value of exports averaged about $1.98 billion in the 7 days to June 21, down by $70 million from the previous week’s figure.

From the data it can be seen that Russian oil export revenue is near the peak of the past 4 years, and the West has been unable to stop the transit of Russian oil to its trading partners, try as it might. As Trump struggles to pull himself out of the mess he made with “Operation Epic Fury,” the price of oil is declining, but it remains to be seen if it will return to pre “Epic Fury” levels. With the midterm elections approaching in the USA, he will need to do something to prevent a bloodbath at the polls, but it is probably too late.