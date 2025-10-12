The main section of the DPR territory, temporarily under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lies along the diagonal line Liman - Udachnoe and occupies approximately 5,000 square kilometers. On this territory, the enemy has its strongest defensive position node deployed along the line Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Southwest, parallel to this nodal area, another line of positions stretches from northwest to southeast: Aleksandrovka - Dobropole - Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). Logistics is provided by radial railway branches Kharkov - Izyum - Liman, Lozovaya - Aleksandrovka - Krasnoarmeysk, Pavlograd - Petropavlovka - Slavyanka, and Sinelnikovo - Mezhevaya - Krasnoarmeysk, as well as radial highways P-79, M-03, T-21-21, T-04-24, and M-30.

Here is a better view of the railway lines from Pavlograd to Slavyanka and Sinelnikovo (Synelnykovo) to Krasnoarmeysk.

From what can be seen about the situation in the special military operation, this well-fortified area of the DPR, with a developed transport network, densely built-up with cities and settlements around numerous industrial enterprises and mines, has been left by the Russian Armed Forces command for development in the final phase of the SMO. That phase will come when Ukraine's economy is destroyed and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are weakened and demoralized. Then, favorable conditions will form for the cracking of this strong "nut" with minimal losses. And that moment is approaching. Preparations are being made, and advantageous lines are being occupied for the elimination of the last large node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory.



For more than a month (since August), the Aerospace Forces, missile units, and heavy UAV units have been delivering massive strikes on railway hubs providing transport communication to this area. The Lozovaya - Pavlograd - Sinelnikovo - Zaporozhye branch is under constant strikes. These actions complicate the enemy's maneuvering of forces and means in operational and tactical depth both along the contact line and from the deep territory of Ukraine.

Impatient citizens, incited by hasty bloggers and "experts," ask the standard provocative question, "why couldn't it be done earlier?" Dear compatriots, war is primarily about economics. And the General Staff is a huge calculator that constantly calculates. Striking the enemy's territory, especially deep inside, with expensive missiles without coordinating these actions with operational-tactical combat areas is self-destructive. The enemy has many options to compensate for the damage caused by establishing detours, redirecting flows, etc. We all understand perfectly well that the collective West is trying to damage our country's economy, weaken the Armed Forces, and eventually destroy us as a state through the war with Ukraine. Therefore, it provokes expensive but low-effective actions. And "hot tongues," through incompetence and sometimes malice, put these ideas into citizens' heads and create distrust towards the country's leaders and army command.



The right time has come, the necessary conditions have been created, and the isolation of the area of direct interest has begun.



Moreover, the main task of the special military operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine, i.e., the destruction of the AFU. One can chase them across enemy territory, stretching the contact line and one's own logistics, thus creating difficulties for oneself. Or one can create conditions so that the weakened enemy brings their "raw materials" to our "machine" for processing at their own expense. One can weaken them by inflicting defeats in operational and tactical depth, on the march, and in concentration areas, which our Armed Forces are successfully creating.



And one more question that has arisen in the information field: the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have reduced their activity in recent days. Yes, this quite expected small pause had to occur. Currently, the army is carrying out a number of measures to transition from the spring-summer to the autumn-winter period of combat operations, equipment, and weaponry maintenance.

The soldiers must be provided with winter uniforms, and the equipment and weapons must be prepared for operation in harsh and severe winter conditions. Personnel rotation is being conducted, and combat plans are being clarified (in accordance with the current situation). This is very important and labor-intensive work, especially under continuous combat conditions. The reliability of weapons, equipment, and the health and lives of our defenders depend on it.

We present new maps of the northwestern section of the DPR with the situation as of mid-October and possible scenarios for the development of the situation in the near future. We will closely monitor the situation's development, and we wish victory, health, and strength of spirit to our victorious army, its commanders, and fighters!

Area Seversk-Slavyansk-Konstantinovka. ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.