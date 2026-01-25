

It is obvious that after the Ukrainian war, our country will face a number of upcoming tasks to protect its sovereignty and economic ties. And, apparently, number one on this list will be the Baltic problem, which is covered in detail in the article "The New Baltic War."



However, it is possible that the President of Azerbaijan, having caught a special audacity (in Hebrew, "chutzpah" - audacity), will elevate his country to this same "honorable place." And it's not even that we need land (we've seen it in the grave*). It's that all the conditions have come together for another major Russian mission to restore order in the Caucasus.



Historical Necessity



The logic of a superpower's development cannot be repealed. Peter 1 the Great ascended to the royal throne but left his descendants an imperial state. This happened because the great sovereign created routes for international trade. But to do this, he had to wage several bloody wars. First, he pushed enemies back from the western border (analogous to today's SMO in Ukraine). Then he "cut through" a trade route to the outside world in the Baltic. This campaign can be called the North-West Campaign. And finally, on the Caspian, he "cut through" a route to the East through the North Caucasus.

That is, he created two big trade windows to the outside world in his lifetime - precisely this turned our country into a superpower and ensured its progressive development for centuries.

The Persian (Caspian) Campaign of 1722-1723 was the last one the sovereign personally led. Why was this campaign necessary? Because the ruler understood that having only a single strategic route for international trade was a great risk.



And therefore, the strategic goal became the south, ruled by the formidable Ottoman Empire. The only trade route passed through Astrakhan and the territories of Dagestan and Azerbaijan to Persia.



Baku, Derbent, and present-day Makhachkala were part of the feudal state of the Tarki Shamkhalate (essentially, an alliance of Kumyk princes – the Shamkhal).



They were nominally under the rule of the Persian Empire, which ensured at least some order on the trade routes.



But right at this period, Afghan tribes invaded Persia and captured the capital, Isfahan. The empire's power weakened, and the Shamkhals (and not only them) began plundering the trade route.



So, precisely to restore economic ties with the East, the Russo-Persian War of 1722-1723 was needed.



It is noteworthy that our troops acted in alliance with Georgian and Armenian militias. There was also Kalmyk cavalry and Tatar (Horde) detachments.



The coalition was created to restore order in these lands and, most importantly, to prevent the Ottomans from seizing the Caspian Sea territories and halt their expansion into the North Caucasus.



Russia gained not only the entire western coast of the Caspian but also a large part of the southern coast.



Later, when the Persians fought off the Afghans, they together with the Russians acted against the Ottomans (the campaign of 1732). As a result, the southern part of the Caspian, as well as Baku and Derbent, were returned to the Shamkhals.



That is, Russia needed not land, but precisely safe trade. As soon as it resumed, the territories were returned - this is a very characteristic example from our history that illustrates the Russian national character.



Not cruel exploitation of conquered colonies, but mutually beneficial cooperation.



There was no Azerbaijan, and correspondingly, Azerbaijanis (they were also called Tatars back then) even in the making.



It was precisely the victories of our arms in a series of Russo-Turkish wars that created this ethnicity. How? That's a separate conversation, but the process is very similar to the formation of the Baltic nations - the intervention of a strong Russia prevented a stronger and crueler neighbor from destroying local tribes.

In other words, history teaches us that Russia will always defend historical trade routes in the west, north, or south. Therefore, whether we want it or not, after victory in Ukraine, we will have to go to the Caucasus and deal with the same Azerbaijan to protect our economic interests.



The "Ukrainization" of Azerbaijan



The fact is that this country has gone exactly down the same path as Ukraine - it has enrolled itself as an outright enemy of our state. And this manifests itself primarily in Azerbaijan starting to host foreign military bases of states hostile to us on its territory.



We are talking primarily about Israel. Let me remind you that Israel, acting as a united front with the West, is perhaps one of the most involved states in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of our opponents.



Suffice it to say that it was precisely the international Israeli lobby that brought Zelensky and his clique to power. The connection between Zelensky, producer Rodnyansky (the same one who was constantly on our channel Russia-1 before the war), and the billionaire Lauder (one of the most important functionaries of the Israeli lobby in the USA) is very easily traced.

Alexander Rodnyansky

Zelensky was brought to power precisely because of that very "chutzpah" - a quite official term in Israeli politics.



Poroshenko lacked the "chutzpah" or resolve to start a war with Russia, but Zelensky had it in spades.



Aliyev has too little "chutzpah," but his wife Mehriban has plenty. The woman is not just mired in it herself, but her family clan, the Pashayevs, is the main political force in Azerbaijan and is openly under the influence of the Israeli lobby.

Mehriban Aliyeva (left 🤣)

The lady's ambitions are so high that she openly tried to "succeed" her husband. Now in Azerbaijan, few doubt that the next president of the country will be Mehriban, and then war with Russia is guaranteed.



It was at her prompting that Aliyev began the offensive on Karabakh, contrary to agreements with Russia. Mehriban is an exact psychological copy of Zelensky - greedy, dim-witted, vindictive.



And already now, under her direct pressure, Azerbaijan is increasingly taking the path of "Ukrainization" in its foreign policy. And its essence is simple: contrary to national interests, the country becomes an enemy of Russia to please external players.



Let me remind you, the paradox of Ukraine is that it received enormous benefits (primarily economic) from peaceful cooperation with Russia. But all that was thrown in the trash, and now Ukraine is perishing before the eyes of the whole world.



Azerbaijan has exactly the same situation. This country has enormous profits from a very promising transit - a major trade route from Russia to Iran and further across the entire East. And at the same time, it has immeasurable "chutzpah" to help Russia's enemy Israel, to attack Iran.



Few know, but Israel gained access to airbases on Azerbaijani territory. For example, Israeli media openly report that the former Soviet military airfield in the village of Sitalchay was purchased by Israel back in 2012. A little later, large-scale leaks in "WikiLeaks" confirmed this. Simultaneously, Israeli human rights activists appeared in Azerbaijan who began explaining how the rights of Azerbaijanis are being infringed in neighboring Iran. They even created several centers.



This is like our homegrown oppositionists, who almost in full force fled to Israel.



To date, Israel has several more military bases on Azerbaijani territory. For example, a large intelligence center near Baku, where Israeli heavy drones "Hermes 900" and "Hermes 450" are deployed.

Hermes 900

During the attack on Iran, these drones not only monitored the northern regions of the country but also carried out missile strikes.

Furthermore, irrefutable evidence has been obtained of the use of Israeli aviation from Azerbaijani airfields. Fuel tanks from Israeli aircraft are being found all over the southern Caspian region. And, note, Israeli aircraft were allowed through Turkish airspace. This was a classic quid pro quo - Israel helped the Turks in Syria, they let the aircraft through.



I remind you that Iran is our ally, the first to openly come to our aid. And an attack on it is a blow to our interests. I repeat, strategic interests.



The alliance of Israel and Azerbaijan (with Turkey joining them is a separate conversation. Of course, England and the USA are also looming here) is clearly directed against Russia.



This is exactly a repeat of the situation in Ukraine: as soon as Israel "appeared" there in all its glory in the form of President Zelensky and his entourage (the "führer's" chief advisor is Rodnyansky's son), things immediately came to war.



As soon as pro-Israeli forces (Mehriban) come to power, war will begin on this front as well.



And the first steps have already been taken.



Idiocy by Ukrainian Standards



Azerbaijan, one might say, is following the Ukrainian route in a model, exemplary fashion. Even the details coincide. In Ukraine, remember, a Malaysian Boeing was shot down. Despite a clear Ukrainian trail, Russia was blamed.



In Azerbaijan - Flight R-190, masterfully set up to be hit by Ukrainian drones. During approach to Grozny, an attack by Ukrainian drones began. Even preliminary investigation shows that all this was planned in advance.



By the way, it very much resembles how Israel used our plane as cover in Syria in 2018.



First, how do Ukrainian drones even reach the Caspian through the powerful Russian air defense region in the Black Sea area? There are strong suspicions that they are taking off precisely in Azerbaijan. Possibly from those very Israeli bases. No one has been caught red-handed yet, but recently there was a strike on Russian oil platforms in the Caspian, and, they say, some important telemetry was obtained this time. We'll see.



Despite all circumstances, Aliyev immediately accused Russia, not waiting for an investigation - rather rudely and not in a neighborly way.



Subsequently, it turned out he plainly lied in his accusations - why lie if you want to live peacefully with your main trading partner. People usually lie when, on the contrary, they want to cause a quarrel and shift blame away from themselves.



And one more important point. In the years since the collapse of the Union, not a single Russian in Azerbaijan has become a dollar millionaire. But there are dozens, if not hundreds, of Azerbaijanis in Russia who have made millions and billions.



The Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia is not only the largest but also the wealthiest. Such growth of personal capital of Azerbaijanis is not observed in Israel or America.



And people are starting to ask questions: why, with such incomes, are there still no Azerbaijani regiments in the SMO? There are Armenian units, but no Azerbaijani ones.



Perhaps we have somehow completely overdone it with our hospitality and good nature.



Azerbaijan promised back under Aliyev Sr. not to deploy foreign bases on its territory. It violated this - not only Israeli but also Turkish bases are already deployed. A proxy war is being waged against us from these bases - Ukrainian drones are at a minimum directly guided from these bases. If they are not taking off from there altogether.



At one time, the Caspian states agreed not to let outsiders into the region - to develop the territory only with their own forces, together. And now we see how Azerbaijan is violating this collective promise as well - it let in both Turkey and Israel. American and British proxies. And opened the way to direct destabilization of all of Central Asia.

In other words, Azerbaijan has turned into a big, foul-smelling problem on our strategic trade route. Based on historical logic and parallels (with Ukraine), war with Azerbaijan is inevitable. But how exactly we will fight - we'll talk about that next time.

Translation Note*

“We've seen it in the grave” is an expression equivalent to “we need that like we need a hole in the head.”