Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lars lindberg's avatar
lars lindberg
9h

Let us drink to the hard working people, the salt of the earth. It was a good story but made me sad and happy at the same time - sad because their fate was loneleness and hard work, happy becuase they existed and there was dignity. Cheers from Sweden and Happy New Year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JRSmith's avatar
JRSmith
10h

Brave men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture