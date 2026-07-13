Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
3h

scAmerica has always meant genocide, a nation of fascist freaks, by law, lawfare. , and just plain mean.

Fascists always end up killing their own....

Yes. scAmerica is doomed. We don't even have music anymore, which used to be our salvation....

First they came for the homeless....

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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
2h

Really good essay. Unusual selection of indicators.

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