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Russia’s public think tanks working in the field of political science have approached the discussion of the United States’ anniversary in a fairly conventional manner: they acknowledge the country’s leadership and attempt to address the ambiguous nature of that process. In general, they are discussing much the same issues as those being debated in the United States itself – the political results of the current anniversary are discouraging. These include the lost war in Iran, the internal division, and profound moral problems, such as the Epstein case. Yet all of this remains at the level of general discussion; for some reason, no one goes into specifics.

A broad and public discussion of the United States’ internal problems as the principal outcome of its 250th anniversary is not being widely promoted in our country. And yet, judging by certain signs, the Russian leadership is clearly concerned about the state of affairs in America – particularly the fact that, in recent years, chaos has been growing at an accelerating pace. The most troubling aspect is that no one can calculate what consequences the collapse of the United States would have for Russia and the entire world.

No one doubts anymore that the global hegemon is heading toward collapse. I will repeat: what is alarming is the speed at which this is happening. Here are some of the questions that are being actively discussed within the corridors of power by the Russian establishment.

First and foremost, of course, there is the debt problem. In 1976 – the year of the United States’ bicentennial – the country’s public debt stood at $620 billion.

Annual interest payments on that debt amounted to a mere $59 billion.

Fifty years later, total public debt has climbed to nearly $40 trillion ($39.065 trillion in the first quarter of 2026), while annual interest payments have reached $1.2 trillion.

The figures are staggering. Quite simply, there is not that much money in the world.

This looks even more alarming when viewed through the lens of America’s budget deficit. In 1976, amid a global crisis, the deficit stood at $73.7 billion.

In 2025, even before the war in Iran, it reached $1.774 trillion. If this continues, then in eight years the United States’ debt will exceed $50 trillion, while annual interest payments will rise to $2 trillion.

And that is assuming the country’s government manages to keep inflation at its current level. This is a key factor: the higher inflation rises, the larger the debt payments become. Accordingly, the more the government has to borrow from itself.

The great Russian writer Anton Chekhov once gave young authors a very categorical piece of advice: never take an advance from a publishing house – you are stealing from your own future. On that basis, one can judge how many future generations of Americans the current US government has already robbed.

What is most remarkable is that the problem is well understood in the United States. Yet no one is proposing any real way out of the situation. They are not even thinking in that direction.

In 2023, amid the presidential campaign, Trump’s principal think tank – the Heritage Foundation – put forward a program loosely titled Make America Great Again.

It proposed a number of half-measures that were at least intended to slow the growth of the national debt.

At its core was a review of government spending, a sensible reduction of wasteful social expenditures, many of which were outright corrupt, and an expansion of the real economy, primarily through the growth of the manufacturing sector.

Two years later, after Trump returned to power, the reality turned out to be quite different: the only part of the program that remained was the increase in military spending.

In 1976, defense expenditures amounted to $94.7 billion. In the first year of Trump’s second term, military spending crossed the $1 trillion mark. In 2025, it exceeded $900 billion, and by 2026 it had already risen to more than $1.5 trillion.

Let’s take a closer look at America’s military spending, because it is a direct indicator of the country’s decline. Despite enormous defense expenditures, no one in the United States seems concerned with the effectiveness of that spending.

Virtually every major US rearmament program has bogged down in one way or another – constantly plagued by cost overruns and delays. At the same time, there is no information about anyone being held accountable for missed deadlines.

For example, the United States still does not have a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The Sentinel program continues to be pushed back. Meanwhile, even tiny North Korea has already fielded its new-generation ICBMs, and Turkey will apparently have them soon as well. Just think about it – Turkey’s economy is built on tourism, agriculture, and transit logistics. And yet even the Turks have learned how to build ICBMs!

Over the same period, Russia has deployed roughly a dozen new strategic weapons systems, including the unique Burevestnik and the enigmatic Poseidon.

If this trend continues, then twenty years from now the United States may no longer possess adequate strategic systems capable of reaching another continent, while virtually everyone else will be able to strike North America – including Iran and perhaps even Pakistan.

During Trump’s first term, there was an attempt to audit the Pentagon, and investigators discovered that roughly a trillion dollars had gone missing over a ten-year period. No one can say where the money went. And the funniest part is that not a single general went to prison. Put plainly, that amounts to saying: keep stealing, boys.

Such wastefulness and outright corruption have had a disastrous impact on the condition of the US armed forces.

The lost war in Iran is a direct consequence of that.

The US military has more than seven hundred F-35s in service. Yet during combat operations against Iran, it was some 200 aircraft that were over forty years old that saw action. The main striking force consisted of the aging F-15s.

One would think that, after such a war, the obvious conclusion would be to cut spending on the F-35s, which do not fly but merely devour money, and instead focus on the old but reliable F-15s.

Yet in the aftermath of the war, America is increasing its purchases of F-35s. The money continues to be wasted.

In other words, the country has lost the ability to learn from its own defeats.

But there are other outcomes as well – ones that are not immediately visible, yet in a very real sense amount to a verdict on American society.

In 2006, Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell, in his essay Million-Dollar Murray, cited statistics showing that the 10 percent most chronically homeless people in the United States consume the lion’s share of social spending.

According to a 2005 study conducted by the San Diego Medical Center, over an eighteen-month period, fifteen such patients made 417 visits to emergency rooms, generating average costs of about $100,000 each. In other words, for just fifteen patients at a single US medical center, more than $41 million was written off over the course of a year and a half.

Gladwell does not ask why healthcare in the United States is so expensive. Instead, he proposes (to simplify his argument) providing homeless people with housing before they end up on the streets, because that would ultimately cost less.

Then came the 2008 mortgage crisis, followed by COVID, and government funding for psychiatric care was cut off.

The number of homeless people increased. By how much? No one knows for certain – there are no reliable statistics.

Humanitarian organizations estimate the figure at around one million. Which means that the war on homelessness has been lost. Those who work on this issue understand that so-called chronic homelessness is a deeply entrenched form of social dependency.

Bringing such a person back into society is virtually impossible. And the number of such people will continue to grow in a country that is still called the world’s leader.

Accordingly, the battle for a balanced social budget has also been lost. In today’s US budget, social spending accounts for roughly one-third of all expenditures.

And those costs will continue to rise if one simply looks at what is happening with homelessness in the country.

It’s a dead end with no way out.

There is also the problem of drug addiction. In 1998, direct drug-related deaths in Russia reached their peak at 10 000 per year.

The figure in the United States was roughly the same. Nearly thirty years later, after the persistent and often difficult efforts of the Putin administration, drug-related deaths in our country have fallen to 7 500 per year. Russia is one of the few countries in the world where this figure is declining.

In the United States, over the same period, overdose deaths climbed to a peak of 120 000 per year.

And no one knows how accurate that number really is. Trump’s team used it extensively during the election campaign, but once Trump won, they simply stopped talking about it.

But the problem is not merely that the government does not want to discuss it. To kill 120 000 Americans a year, an enormous army of drug dealers and couriers is required, along with armed enforcers, corrupt police officers, and local politicians willing to turn a blind eye to places like Kensington on the outskirts of Philadelphia – a heroin ghetto – and to similar neighborhoods across America.

It also requires dozens of laboratories constantly developing new drugs.

Drugs such as fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic – the perfect narcotic, one that is virtually impossible to quit.

And, of course, it requires a drug-using population numbering in the millions.

One consequence of this epidemic has been that local governments in sanctuary cities have effectively been bought by the drug cartels.

As a result, the United States legalized marijuana, the most common gateway drug. Today, no one really knows to what extent America’s southern states are controlled by the government, and to what extent they are controlled by the Mexican drug cartels.

And for that matter, is the Mexican drug mafia really Mexican, or is it a branch office of the CIA?

This is no joke. The son of a former American president is a drug addict. If the disease has penetrated the world’s ruling elite, that is a verdict on the elite itself.

How much longer will it be before America is governed by an openly drug-addicted leader?

Today, the West’s principal ally, Zelensky, is a drug addict and a sick man.

That is a very telling indicator.

And here are some more horrifying figures. Every year, around 40 000 to 60 000 American children undergo sex-change operations. An article in the American online publication Business Insider openly discussed how supposedly beneficial it was to remove the genitals of a five-year-old boy.

Nothing has changed since then.

School administrators – who also serve as campaigners for gender transition – continue to patrol American schools and prey on American teenagers, all while keeping it secret from their parents.

No one knows how many American children are taking, for example, Lupron, a drug originally developed for cancer treatment and known to have devastating effects on the body.

American doctors prescribe this drug to children as a puberty blocker.

Just think about it: not a single species of mammal on Earth, and not a single people in history, has destroyed its own offspring.

Even lizards and ants protect their young – it is a basic instinct.

Americans, however, have managed to turn the maiming of their own children into a source of profit.

What kind of civilization is that?

Once again, this runs counter to the most basic instincts that make life on Earth possible at all.

Let us add one more point.

In 1953, the United States, together with Great Britain, carried out Operation Ajax in Iran. One of its long-term consequences was the creation of SAVAK, a security service that tortured and killed Iranians under the guidance of American and Israeli advisers.

Then came Operation Phoenix in Vietnam, and once again there were thousands of tortured victims under the supervision of CIA operatives.

In the early 1980s, the Archives of Terror became publicly available, documenting how people were tortured and killed across South America under American direction.

Today, facts are becoming widely known about how Americans tortured prisoners in Iraq and even devised new methods of torture in order to recruit people into militant groups.

Similar evidence exists in other countries as well.

The Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba remains open. Information is available about former and current CIA prisons in Poland, the Baltic states, Romania, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Literally everywhere American presence appears, these prisons emerge – and torture follows.

Americans speak of democracy as their greatest achievement.

But stop and think: what kind of democracy is it if its byproduct is torture?

This American activity around the world has no historical precedent – so much torture, so much oppression, across so many countries, in such a short period of time.

If Americans believe all this will simply be forgotten, they should look at Iran. So many years have passed, yet nothing has been forgotten.

They should look at Africa. Slavery is not forgotten.

Now imagine: a weak economy, drug cartels, hordes of homeless vagrants, deep grievances inflicted upon other nations, the destruction of one’s own children.

There was a time when the United States and the American people truly became leaders of the world. That energy could have been directed toward the common good: the exploration of near-Earth space, or solving the problem of affordable energy for all humanity.

Instead, there was a senseless accumulation of debt and an endless succession of wars accompanied by torture across the globe.

Perhaps the United States really was doomed from the very beginning.

Too many things have converged in too short a time...